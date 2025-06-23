Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills

Angel Reese recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in her career

The WNBA praised Angel Reese for her stylish look and skills when she arrived at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago before a game.

Reese, who recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in her career has had an up-and-down performance during the 2025 season.

The player came to the Chicago Sky game against Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, wearing a fashionable outfit, a cargo skirt, a white and black Chanel top and carrying a red bag with heels.

Her look was made even more stylish with a gold watch on one wrist and a bracelet on the other.

The WNBA noticed her stylish appearance and sent a positive message about her fashion choices.

They shared a video of Reese arriving at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on social media account X (formerly Twitter) and praised both her fashion and her basketball skills.

"Leading the league in boards and serving looks. Angel Reese has arrived for the Sky's 1pm/ET matchup vs. the Mercury." the league added.

Angel Reese launches 'Mebounds' merchandise line

On the other hand, Angel Reese recently launched her new merchandise line called "Mebounds."

This is part of her effort to fight online bullying during her second WNBA season.

The word "Mebound" was first used to make fun of her for grabbing rebounds from her own missed shots but she turned that insult into positive idea and made it her brand.

