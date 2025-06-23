Tom Brady wins big in Fanatics Games, announces major surprise for fans

NFL superstar Tom Brady has won a $1 million prize at the inaugural Fanatics Games

Tom Brady has once again proven that retirement was just a formality as he displayed his skills and competitive spirit.

On Sunday, June 22, the former New England Patriots quarterback emerged victorious against fans, celebrities and fellow athletes in the inaugural Fanatic Games.

Tom, who is already a millionaire because of his 23 years in the NFL, won $1 million as his prize after leading the scoreboard with 399.1 points.

In the spirit of the event, the Fox Sports broadcaster announced that he would gift $5,000 to each of the 50 fans who competed in the event and donate the rest to charity.

Discussing his win, Tom shared, "There is a competitive spirit that I have… I had to at least show up and not embarrass myself."

The Fanatics Fest in New York saw participants take part in eight sports-based competitions.

These included baseball pitching accuracy, a gold challenge, basketball shooting, washer-dryer hockey shooting challenge, quarterback throwing skills, soccer shooting, a WWE Superstar entrance and a UFC striking competition.

In the quarterback section, Tom ranked second, right behind Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.

UFC fighter Justin Gaethje secured second place overall and won a Ferrari.

The highest-ranked fan in the event was Matt Dennish, a teacher from Pennsylvania, who ended the competition in third place.

He won a rare LeBron James trading card, which he sold to Tom Brady for $250,000.

Notably, among the top 10 finishers, fans claimed six positions, while LA Clippers James Harden finished fourth and retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was placed fifth.

