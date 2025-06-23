Ronaldo fan Murilo Cerqueira warns Messi ahead of Club World Cup clash

  by Web Desk
Lionel Messi has been warned that there will be no special treatment afforded to him by Palmeiras defender Murilo Cerqueira, a self-confessed Cristiano Ronaldo fan.

Inter Miami take on the Brazilian outfit in their final Club World Cup group game at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday evening.

After pulling off a shock victory over Porto last time out, thanks to a sumptuous Messi free kick, Miami need only to avoid defeat to guarantee qualification to the knockout stages. The Herons could even progress if they lose and Porto fail to get the better of Al Ahly.

Stopping Messi effectively muzzles Miami and Murilo is relishing his chance to take on the veteran icon. When asked if he would try to swap shirts with his fellow South American, the Brazilian center back sniffed, “I'm not going to get involved in that.

"There are already a lot of people who are going to be asking for it. It's all good. I'm just focused on marking him."

The topic soon turned to his choice for the greatest player of all time and Murilo had no hesitation. “I'm team Ronaldo ,” he told assembled reporters. "I think he's a really complete player. I think even his temper is good, a positive thing. I think what sets him apart is his discipline. I really try to emulate that—his discipline, his routine. I really like him."

Notably, despite almost approaching his 38th birthday, Messi remains an integral part of Miami's setup. The perennial record-breaker leads the team for shots, chances created and dribbles.

