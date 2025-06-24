Emma Raducanu speaks out on dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Raducanu spark romance rumours after being spotted together ahead of Wimbledon

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Carlos Alcaraz and Raducanu spark romance rumors after being spotted together ahead of Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz and Raducanu spark romance rumors after being spotted together ahead of Wimbledon

British tennis star Emma Raducanu was all smiles when asked about fans who are shipping a romance between her and top men’s player Carlos Alcaraz on social media.

According to New York Post, Raducanu couldn’t help but laugh during a Monday interview with BBC Sport while explaining her amusement over the dating rumors that started after it was announced last week the pair were teaming up for the newly formatted mixed doubles event at the U.S. Open.

“But I’m glad the internet is having fun and we’re providing some entertainment for everyone,” Raducanu, 22, said, adding that she was slightly aware of the speculation that they’re “destined” for each other.

“We go back a long way and I think that we both started getting to know each other a lot in 2021,” she said. “… We were like speaking and friends before anyone won anything.”

Raducanu and Alcaraz’s friendship apparently stirred buzz at the 2025 HSBC Championships, where the 22-year-old Spanish star edged Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 on Sunday to claim his second Queen’s Club title.

Raducanu supported Alcaraz during his semifinal win over Roberto Bautista Agut at The Queen’s Club in London.

Read more : Sports
Murray makes history as second person to receive Wimbledon statue honour
Murray makes history as second person to receive Wimbledon statue honour
Wimbledon to honour two-time champion Andy Murray with iconic statue on the 150th anniversary
LeBron James gives major update on MCL injury
LeBron James gives major update on MCL injury
The Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sprained his MCL in the match against Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse
Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse
Indiana Pacers star Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals
Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon
A stalker had followed Emma Raducanu to four tournaments in a row
Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills
Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills
Angel Reese recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in her career
Celtic legend John Clark dies at 84 after six decades of dedication
Celtic legend John Clark dies at 84 after six decades of dedication
John Clark played more than 300 games for Celtic and won many major trophies including four league championships
Lionel Messi set to break Ronaldo’s record as Inter Miami chase Club World Cup glory
Lionel Messi set to break Ronaldo’s record as Inter Miami chase Club World Cup glory
Lionel Messi scored a wonderful free-kick against Porto in their latest World Cup match
Ronaldo fan Murilo Cerqueira warns Messi ahead of Club World Cup clash
Ronaldo fan Murilo Cerqueira warns Messi ahead of Club World Cup clash
Palmeiras defender confesses he is ‘team Ronaldo’ before facing Lionel Messi in FIFA Club World Cup
LeBron James pays homage to Laker's legacy with limited edition watch
LeBron James pays homage to Laker's legacy with limited edition watch
The NBA legend LeBron James has dropped limited edition watch in collaboration with Richard Mille
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City wins first title in thrilling Game 7
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City wins first title in thrilling Game 7
Oklahoma City ends 46-year drought, defeats Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 to claim debut NBA title
Tom Brady wins big in Fanatics Games, announces major surprise for fans
Tom Brady wins big in Fanatics Games, announces major surprise for fans
NFL superstar Tom Brady has won a $1 million prize at the inaugural Fanatics Games
Alcaraz stops Queen's trophy photoshoot mid-ceremony for surprising reason
Alcaraz stops Queen's trophy photoshoot mid-ceremony for surprising reason
Carlos Alcaraz won Queen’s trophy on grass courts of London ahead of the Wimbledon Championships