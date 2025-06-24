Emma Raducanu speaks out on dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz

British tennis star Emma Raducanu was all smiles when asked about fans who are shipping a romance between her and top men’s player Carlos Alcaraz on social media.
According to New York Post, Raducanu couldn’t help but laugh during a Monday interview with BBC Sport while explaining her amusement over the dating rumors that started after it was announced last week the pair were teaming up for the newly formatted mixed doubles event at the U.S. Open.
“But I’m glad the internet is having fun and we’re providing some entertainment for everyone,” Raducanu, 22, said, adding that she was slightly aware of the speculation that they’re “destined” for each other.
“We go back a long way and I think that we both started getting to know each other a lot in 2021,” she said. “… We were like speaking and friends before anyone won anything.”
Raducanu and Alcaraz’s friendship apparently stirred buzz at the 2025 HSBC Championships, where the 22-year-old Spanish star edged Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 on Sunday to claim his second Queen’s Club title.
Raducanu supported Alcaraz during his semifinal win over Roberto Bautista Agut at The Queen’s Club in London.