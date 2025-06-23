Lionel Messi set to break Ronaldo’s record as Inter Miami chase Club World Cup glory

Lionel Messi is on the path to break one of Cristiano Ronaldo's goal records as he tries to make history at the Club World Cup with Inter Miami.
Messi who is famous for setting records, scored a wonderful free-kick against Porto in their latest World Cup match, bringing his total goals in the tournament to six.
Before this, Messi had scored five goals in the Club World Cup when he played for Barcelona.
Messi has now the same number of Club World Cup goals as ex-Real Madrid players Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale and he needs only one more goal to match Ronaldo's record of seven.
If Messi scores one more goal, he will equal Ronaldo's record and if he scores two more, he will break the record and become the top scorer.
On the other hand, Luis Saurez, Messi's teammate is also chasing the record as he has already scored five goals in the tournament so far and he might still beat both Messi and Ronaldo.
Inter Miami will now play their next Club World Cup match on June 24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Cristiano Ronaldo still dominates all-time scoring charts:
The Portuguese star has scored 938 goals in his career, holding a significant lead over Messi who has 866 goals.