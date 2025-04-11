Sports

James Anderson to receive knighthood for legendary cricket career

  • April 11, 2025
England’s most successful bowler in Test cricket history, James Anderson is going to receive a knighthood, a prestigious British honour for his contribution to the sport of cricket.

This announcement comes about a year after he played his final Test match last summer.

As per BBC Sports, he is being knighted as part of Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list which is a list of people given special recognition by a Prime Minister when they leave office.

Among all the people honoured, Anderson is the only athlete to be included.

He holds the record for the most wickets taken in Test matches by any English player and has participated in more Test matches than anyone else from England.

Anderson who had a long career playing for England, participated in 188 Test matches, 194 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 19 T20 international matches.

His international cricket journey began in 2002 with his Test debut in 2003.

Anderson is currently not playing because he got a calf injury during pre-season training which prevented him from participating in the first set of County Championship matches.

His main focus is now on continuing his playing career for Lancashire, where he has signed a contract to play for the Red Rose county team this summer.

