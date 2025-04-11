World

Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road

The pilot of the small plane reported experiencing a mechanical issue shortly before the crash occurred

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road
Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road

A small aircraft crashed on a car near the airport in Boca Raton, Florida on Friday morning, April 11.

After crashing, a Cessna 310 aircraft burst into flames on a busy road in the city, creating a large fire.

As per CNN, the plane took off from Boca Raton, Florida, at approximately 10:20 am and was on its way to Tallahassee, which is the capital city of Florida.

Three people onboard died in the crash, as confirmed by Michael LaSalle, assistant fire chief with Boca Raton Fire Rescue.

Meanwhile, a man driving a car in the area was injured when he collided with a tree due to debris and fire from the crash.

Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said in a statement, noting, “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community.”

The statement added, “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.”

Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road

The pilot of the small plane reported experiencing a mechanical issue shortly before the crash occurred, as per The Sun.

The small plane crash occurred just one day after a tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River, near New York City which resulted in the deaths of six people including three children and their parents.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs
Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs
Menendez brothers score big win: Judge favors resentencing bid
Menendez brothers score big win: Judge favors resentencing bid
US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine
US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine
Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident
Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident
Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap
Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap
King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE
King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE
Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year
Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year
Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism
Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism
Xi 'not afraid' as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation
Xi 'not afraid' as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation
US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers
Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers
Hudson river helicopter crash: Siemens executive dies along with family
Hudson river helicopter crash: Siemens executive dies along with family