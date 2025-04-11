Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road

A small aircraft crashed on a car near the airport in Boca Raton, Florida on Friday morning, April 11.
After crashing, a Cessna 310 aircraft burst into flames on a busy road in the city, creating a large fire.
As per CNN, the plane took off from Boca Raton, Florida, at approximately 10:20 am and was on its way to Tallahassee, which is the capital city of Florida.
Three people onboard died in the crash, as confirmed by Michael LaSalle, assistant fire chief with Boca Raton Fire Rescue.
Meanwhile, a man driving a car in the area was injured when he collided with a tree due to debris and fire from the crash.
Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said in a statement, noting, “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community.”
The statement added, “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.”
The pilot of the small plane reported experiencing a mechanical issue shortly before the crash occurred, as per The Sun.
The small plane crash occurred just one day after a tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River, near New York City which resulted in the deaths of six people including three children and their parents.