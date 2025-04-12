Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one

Kylie Jenner has made a surprising appearance at Coachella festival with stunning summer fit.
On Friday, April 11, the Kylie Cosmetics founder kicked off the festival season as she was seen at Sprinter's co-hosted Revolve Festival's Pool Party.
Posing with her drink products at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, California, the 27-year-old showed off her figure in a form-fitting yellow mini-latex dress.
The mid-thigh outfit also featured a cut-out design on the lower back area, and to complete the glam, Kylie styled her hair in a free-falling look.
Along with that Kylie also posted a carousel of clicks from the party, which featured multiple snaps of her posing with her product.
The social media post was paired with the caption, noting, "celebrating new sprinter flavorssss in palm springs."
While gushing about the Sprinter's product, the mother-of-two turned to her Instagram story to share a click of a can, with the text, which read, "New flavorssss."
Notably, Kylie introduced Sprinter, a canned vodka soda cocktail on March 5, 2024.