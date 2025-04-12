Sports

Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming update: 12 new subclasses revealed

Larian Studios will celebrate launch of Baldur's Gate 3 patch 8 with Twitch livestream

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Baldurs Gate 3s upcoming update: 12 new subclasses revealed
Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming update: 12 new subclasses revealed

Larian has officially announced a date for Baldur's Gate 3 patch 8, an enormous update to the 2023 game of the year and Top 100 champion.

Developer Larian Studios on Friday, April 11, 2025, revealed that the update will go live on Tuesday, April 15, with a special launch stream on Larian's YouTube Channel From Hell set for the following day.

All of BG3's numbered updates have been quite substantial: Patch 5 introduced the permadeath Honour mode, while the most recent patch seven expanded BG3's evil endings with new cutscenes.

Patch 8 is claimed as one of the biggest yet, which will introduce the 12 new subclasses, including each of the game’s main classes — Bard, Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Fighter, Monk, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock and Wizard — will be getting an additional subclass.

The consensus from the playtest is that the Hexblade Warlock and Booming Blade spells are the new hotness.

To note, Larian Studios will celebrate the launch of Baldur's Gate 3 patch 8 with a Twitch livestream in which senior systems designer, Ross Stephens, will run through the changes and additions. 

Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True

Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True

Elon Musk under fire as Irish privacy watchdog launches investigation against X

Elon Musk under fire as Irish privacy watchdog launches investigation against X
Dua Lipa shares major update about her iconic Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa shares major update about her iconic Radical Optimism tour

Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win

Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win
Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win
Nikola Jokić makes NBA history with remarkable feat in Nuggets' win
LeBron James shares heartwarming moment with Wife Savannah after Lakers win
LeBron James shares heartwarming moment with Wife Savannah after Lakers win
Max Verstappen receives praise for impressive Japan Grand Prix performance
Max Verstappen receives praise for impressive Japan Grand Prix performance
Rory McIlroy ‘proud’ of Augusta National second-day bogey-free performance
Rory McIlroy ‘proud’ of Augusta National second-day bogey-free performance
James Anderson to receive knighthood for legendary cricket career
James Anderson to receive knighthood for legendary cricket career
Carlos Alcaraz beats Arthur Fils in thrilling showdown to reach Monte Carlo semi-final
Carlos Alcaraz beats Arthur Fils in thrilling showdown to reach Monte Carlo semi-final
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez star in luxury Aroya Cruise campaign
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez star in luxury Aroya Cruise campaign
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri weigh in on F1 track ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri weigh in on F1 track ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Mohamed Salah to continue his football journey with Liverpool
Mohamed Salah to continue his football journey with Liverpool
Jack Draper’s Monte Carlo Masters hopes dashed after heartbreaking loss to Fokina
Jack Draper’s Monte Carlo Masters hopes dashed after heartbreaking loss to Fokina
David Beckham cheers on Inter Miami as team clinches 3-1 victory over LA FC
David Beckham cheers on Inter Miami as team clinches 3-1 victory over LA FC
Cristiano Ronaldo steps into Hollywood with new action film partnership
Cristiano Ronaldo steps into Hollywood with new action film partnership