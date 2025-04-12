Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming update: 12 new subclasses revealed

Larian has officially announced a date for Baldur's Gate 3 patch 8, an enormous update to the 2023 game of the year and Top 100 champion.
Developer Larian Studios on Friday, April 11, 2025, revealed that the update will go live on Tuesday, April 15, with a special launch stream on Larian's YouTube Channel From Hell set for the following day.
All of BG3's numbered updates have been quite substantial: Patch 5 introduced the permadeath Honour mode, while the most recent patch seven expanded BG3's evil endings with new cutscenes.
Patch 8 is claimed as one of the biggest yet, which will introduce the 12 new subclasses, including each of the game’s main classes — Bard, Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Fighter, Monk, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock and Wizard — will be getting an additional subclass.
The consensus from the playtest is that the Hexblade Warlock and Booming Blade spells are the new hotness.
To note, Larian Studios will celebrate the launch of Baldur's Gate 3 patch 8 with a Twitch livestream in which senior systems designer, Ross Stephens, will run through the changes and additions.