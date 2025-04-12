Top 3 UK beaches for families and adventure seekers to explore this summer

The UK is currently experiencing warmer weather and now most people will head towards the beaches.
If you want to enjoy the summer along with beautiful, picturesque views and adventurous activities, you can choose from top 3 beaches listed by Condé Nast Traveller.
One of these beaches, Cuckmere Haven in Seaford, East Sussex is especially praised for its breathtaking scenery, including impressive views of the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs.
People who like exploring can walk along the beach when the tide is low, all the way to Birling Gap and alternatively they can head west to discover sea caves.
But at the same time, visitors are also cautioned to be careful of strong currents near the river’s mouth and risk of getting stranded by the tides especially if they explore the area beneath the cliffs.
Another beach is the nearby Seven Sisters, known for having one of the most striking coastlines in Britain as it is located next to dramatic, white chalk cliffs.
However, it may not be suitable for those who are not physically fit as it requires many steep climbs.
Those who go there should also keep an eye out for the Beachy Head Lighthouse, a notable and red white landmark that is over 120 years old and lies to the east of the Seven Sisters cliffs.
However, visitors to both Cuckmere Haven and Seven Sisters Beach should be careful about the possibility of debris falling from the cliffs above and take safety measures to avoid accidents.
The third beach mentioned is West Wittering Beach in West Sussex which is a popular sandy beach and well loved for being a great spot for families
It is recognized for activities such as sunbathing, paddling and various watersports like surfing and windsurfing.