ICC urged to recognize T10 cricket as official format after key discussions

The first significant T10 cricket tournament took place in December 2017 in the United Arab Emirates

  • April 12, 2025
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is being urged to officially recognize T10 cricket as an official format.

At the recent ICC board meeting held in Harare, Zimbabwe from April 10 to 13, some members brought up the idea of officially recognizing the T10 cricket format with List A status, as per BBC Sports.

However, this topic was not part of the official meeting agenda and was discussed casually.

Although the suggestion was made, it did not receive much interest and support from most people at the meeting.

The first significant T10 cricket tournament took place in December 2017 in the United Arab Emirates, called the Abu Dhabi T10, the tournament which attracted many notable players.

Countries like West Indies, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have also organized their own local T10 competitions.

There was also a plan to hold a men’s T10 league in Scotland in August of last year but it was cancelled because it did not receive approval from the ICC.

T10 cricket has not been played at the national team level by full member nations in either men's or women's cricket.

If the ICC agrees, then matches played in official T10 leagues would be considered official and the performance data such as runs scored, wickets taken will be included in a player’s career statistics.

