UK Weather: Brits experiences its hottest day of 2025 with 24°C 

The UK experienced its warmest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 24°C (75.2°F) in Northolt, northwest London, on Saturday, April 12.
Throughout the week, temperatures have been well above the usual April average.
On Thursday, Scotland and Northern Ireland had their warmest day of the year so far, with Aboyne recording 23°C (73.4°F) and Castlederg reaching 22°C (72°F).
While, on Friday, Wales recorded its highest temperature of the year so far with 22.4°C in Usk, Monmouthshire.
As per the Met Office, September 21, 2024, was the last time the temperature exceeded 24°C and recorded 25.4°C (77.7°F).
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during April was 29.4°C on 16 April 1949.
With the arrival of the new week, there is a good news for Brits as cloudy skies and rain will begin to move across the UK from Saturday night.
On Sunday, the weather will be a mix of cloudiness, sunshine and some rain showers in certain areas and the weather will feel cooler for everyone, with temperatures between 11°C and 18°C.
At the same time, large areas of England and Wales had very high pollen levels and these levels are expected to continue in most of the country for now until Wednesday, after which they will drop to just high.
Meanwhile, in the North of England and Wales pollen levels will start going down from Sunday while in Scotland and Northern Ireland, they will go back to moderate levels.