UK government orders baby food makers to cut sugar and salt

The government has given baby food manufacturers 18 months to reduce the levels of sugar and salt in their products.
This action comes due to concerns that unhealthy diets could negatively affect the growth and development of infants.
As per Sky News, the government's new rule on baby food labels are meant to help parents to make healthier choices.
At the same time, manufacturers will be required to reduce salt and sugar without using artificial sweeteners as these are not permitted in commercial baby food.
According to the new rules, baby desserts and breakfast foods such as rice pudding, custard and fruity porridge must have less than 10g of sugar per 100g.
While baby meals should contain no more than 60mg of salt per 100 calories or up to 100mg if cheese is included.
These guidelines will also tackle misleading labels that often claims that make unhealthy foods seem good for babies.
Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, said in a statement, noting, "These new guidelines put the industry on notice: this practice must end."
"Making it easier for parents to buy healthier products is a baby step in the right direction - but what's really needed is a giant leap," she added.
The plan comes in response to data showing that over two-thirds of children aged 18 months to three years consume too much sugar and more than one in five children aged four to five are overweight in England.