Cracker Barrel modern logo redesign sparks online backlash

Cracker Barrel has introduced a new logo, which has received pushback, with the stock also taking a major hit.
The Southern-inspired casual dining chain revealed a new logo without the barrel, noting that the new design is "rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape."
A central part of the brand's identity since 1977, the sudden change was not welcomed with open arms from the netizens, who have been questioning the revamping since the rollout.
Along with that, on Thursday, August 21, Cracker Barrel's shares tumbled more than 12% in trading.
The modernising, with a $700 million transformation plan and hope to bring in new customers, also includes a new TV commercials, a redesigned menu and several new fall-themed foods.
In particular, the new logo is the latest in a string of changes angering some of its loyal fans who fear the 56-year-old chain is drifting too far from its roots.
The change also angered some conservatives, such as President Donald Trump's son.
Cracker Barrel has also been remodelling some of its 660-plus restaurants, which has also angered some of the TikTok users, who have used the platform to share their displeasure.