Notting Hill Carnival: Police arrest 100 and confiscate 11 guns, 40 knives

The Metropolitan Police made major arrests and seize weapons ahead of the Notting Hill Carnival.
The police arrested 100 people and confiscated 11 guns and over 40 knives in an operation targeting people considering the biggest threat to the safety at the Notting Hill Carnival.
As per Sky News, 21 people have been sent back to prison while 266 others are under bail or probation rules that forbid them to attend the event.
This follows last year's Carnival when two people died after being attacked in separate incidents.
Not only this, there were four stabbing incident and over 103 arrests for crimes like robbery, violence, sexual offences, drug offences and weapon possession with 18 police officers also assaulted.
The Carnival's cheif said that organizers work with police to keep attendees safe and noted that the event will not require tickets as crime decreased last year compared to the previous year.
Beside this, over a million people are expected to attend the Carnival with police calling it "one of the most significant weekends in the capital's cultural calendar."
During the Carnival, around 7,000 police officers will monitor the situation across London, using cameras and security checkpoints to ensure safety along the event routes.