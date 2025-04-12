Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs

Passengers from Mexico to Boston were left stranded for hours at an airport in Alabama due to the absence of customs staff.
According to Independent, two of the Delta Air Lines flights from Mexico to Boston on Thursday, April 10, 2025, were diverted to Alabama due to bad weather conditions, where they were stuck on the tarmac for 7 hours because of a customs issue.
Flight DL 1828 from Los Cabos International Airport and DL 599 from Mexico City were scheduled to stop at Atlanta, but due to weather conditions, the flights were forced to divert to Montgomery Airport in Alabama.
As per the Delta spokesperson, both flights landed at the airport around 10:30 pm local time, and as the passengers were coming from an international point of origin, they were forced to sit on the tarmac for hours as there was no Customs and Border Protection staff at the airport.
After seven hours on the tarmac with cookies and water only, the passengers were allowed to disembark in groups of 20 at around 5 am.
Passenger Lauren Forbes told Boston 25, “They had roped off a square area, and both flights were in there. If you needed to use a restroom, there was a police officer in front of the restroom.”
“Look at the bags under my eyes from not sleeping. I just want to sleep and go home to my dog. Then, I go to work in the morning,” she said after arriving at the Logan Airport following a 25-hour journey.
Later, Delta Air Lines spokesperson, in a statement, apologises to the customers for falling short in “serving and caring” for them and says that they were reaching out to each customer with a full refund of their booking.