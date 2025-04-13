Prince William, George’s bond grows amid distance from King Charles

Prince William and Prince George appear to be forging a modern father-son bond that reflects a new direction for the Royal Family.
As per GB News, the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared that George and William’s mutual love for football contrasts with the dynamic the Prince of Wales shared with his father, King Charles.
Fitzwilliams said: "Charles did not project the sort of exuberance that William is passing on to George.”
He added, "This is a new persona within the Royal Family, as Charles is of a different temperament.”
The expert continued, "That is reflected in the sports you like, but it does take the royal image to a far more informal place, which I think is very good.”
Fitzwilliams expressed, "An enthusiasm for a sport that is so popular does help build a connection."
Notably, the report came after the Prince of Wales and his eldest son went to France to watch Aston Villa's Champions League match against Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday.
The Prince of Wales joined football pundits Rio Ferdinand and Ally McCoist ahead of Villa's match against Paris St Germain to discuss tactics .