Beyoncé, Jay-Z cleared from sexual assault lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to face a trial next month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 13, 2025
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal drama took a new turn as the woman accusing him of sexual assault has now dropped Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s names from the lawsuit.

As per PEOPLE, on Friday, Joseph Manzaro, filed an amendment to his lawsuit in Florida as he omitted the name of the Halo crooner and her husband from his complaint.

In an initial complaint, the plaintiff asserted that he was drugged and taken to a home on Miami's Star Island, owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, for the disgraced music mogul's son Christian's birthday in April 2015.

According to a previous version of the complaint, Manzaro was taken to a room with Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

The latter person expressed confusion and questioned why a "half naked " man with a sexual toy attached to his face was in front of her.

Notably, the claim was removed from the complaint.

As per Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyers supplied information, it is proved that the couple were not in attendance at the time

A 2015 article from New York University's newspaper reported that Jay-Z attended the college at the time, and soon after, he and Beyoncé went on vacation in Hawaii.

Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement, "[Jay-Z] wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident — he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event," adding, "This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our 'justice' system."

However, Sean “Diddy’ Combs was sued by many people accusing him of sexual misconduct.

He has also pleaded not guilty to federal sex crime charges and will go on trial in May 2025.

