US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine

US urges Russia to ‘get moving’ with ending the war with Ukraine as the special envoy meets Putin

  • April 12, 2025
US special envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin for “productive” talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

According to BBC, the US envoy on Friday, April 11, 2025, held “productive” talks with Putin in St Petersburg as President Donald Trump urged Russia to “get moving” on a Ukraine ceasefire.

As per the Kremlin, the meeting lasted more than four hours, during which the president and Witkoff focused on "aspects of a Ukrainian settlement."

Ahead of the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was "no need to expect breakthroughs" as the "process of normalising relations is ongoing."

Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev described the Witkoff and Putin third meeting of the year as “productive.” Meanwhile, Trump expressed his frustration with Russia over the state of talks.

The 78-year-old, in a post on his social media platform,Truth Social, wrote, “Russia has to get moving. Too many people are [sic] DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war."

This came after the European nations earlier on Friday agreed on €21 bn ($24 bn; £18 bn) military aid for Ukraine as Europe's defence ministers said that they cannot see any sign of an end to the ongoing war.

