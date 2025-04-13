Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley

Sports

Ronaldo celebrates two winning goals for Al Nassr with triumphant social media post

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 13, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr to a crucial win in Saudi Super Leage with his stunning colley.

Ronaldo scored a brilliant brace to guide Al-Nassr to a 2-1 comeback win over Al-Riyadh in the ongoing Saudi Pro League (SPL). With these two goals, Ronaldo has now reached 933 career goals, moving even closer to the incredible milestone of 1,000 career goals.

After conceding a goal in the dying minutes of the first half, Al-Nassr bounced back strongly in the second half, with Ronaldo netting both goals. His first was a simple finish into an empty net, but the second left fans stunned. Ronaldo struck a powerful volley straight into the top corner—an unstoppable effort that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

This crucial win helped Al-Nassr close the gap in the points table. Al-Hilal are currently in second place with 58 points, while Al-Nassr are just behind in third with 57 points. Both teams have played 27 matches so far this season.

