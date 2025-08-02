Tom Brady sparks buzz with shocking Super Bowl suggestion

Tom Brady has sparked buzz with an unexpected suggestion that could shake up NFL tradition.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion has put forward the surprising idea that Birmingham, England could host a future Super Bowl.
This is undoubtedly a surprising suggestion, especially since the city doesn't have a proper stadium for such major events.
It would also mark a major change from the usual tradition of holding the Super Bowl only in the United States.
While speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, Brady showed excitement about the idea of holding the Super Bowl in Birmingham, saying it could happen once city finishes building its planned 62,000 seat stadium.
Former New England Patriots star said, "That would be pretty amazing. I don't make all those decisions. I'm not sure how much I can influence those decisions."
"But I think that my partner Tom Wagner [Birmingham City's chairman] is an incredible man, incredible businessman," the 47-year-old continued.
Brady further added, "He has huge ambitions for the club, and I would never bet against anything that he tries to accomplish."
For the unversed, Brady owns a small share of the English football club Birmingham City FC.
Birmingham City is planning to build a new stadium as part of major development project worth £3 billion ($3.9 billion).
The project, which is supported by Brady and the club's chairman is expected to be located in the Bordesley Green area of the city.
A new stadium, with a seating capacity of 62,000 is expected to be completed by 2029 and will also feature training centers, restaurants, commercial spaces and entertainment venues.