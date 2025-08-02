Katie Ledecky makes history with 7th world tittle in 800m freestyle

American swimmer Katie Ledecky remarkably maintained her dominance by winning her seventh world championship tittle in the women's 800-meter freestyle event on Saturday, August 2.
She successfully defended her tittle by beating strong competitors, including Canada's rising star Summer McIntosh and Australia's Lani Pallister.
The 28-year-old finished the race in 8 minutes and 5.62 seconds, Pallister gave a strong challenge and earned an impressive silver with time of 8:05.98 while McIntosh finished third in 8:07.29.
After winning the tittle, Ledecky expressed, “I was really happy, obviously. It’s the fastest I’ve ever been at a world championships," as per CNN.
The player continued, "It’s been a great season, and coming into tonight, I knew I was going to be happy with it no matter the outcome. That really took the pressure off and allowed me to enjoy the race and appreciate the moment.”
“I don’t think I have anything to lose at this point. I’m just enjoying the crowd, swimming against the best in the world. Everyone in that heat is the next generation of swimmers coming up. Just proud to be a part of it," she added.
This victory makes her the swimmer with the most tittles in a single event, surpassing her own previous record of six wins in the 1500-meter freestyle and Sweden's Sarah Sjöström's six titles in the 50-meter butterfly.