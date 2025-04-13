World

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze

Several wildfires have occurred this week because of unusually warm and dry weather

  • April 13, 2025
Walking routes in the hills of the Isle of Arran reopened on Sunday, April 13, three days after a major wildfire.

At the same time, a warning for extreme wildfire risk that had been issued for all of Scotland has now ended.

Local volunteers had stayed on the paths over the weekend to stop people from going into the dangerous area.

However, firefighters are still working at the sites of two new outdoor fires, one near Kentra Bay in Acharacle in the Highlands and the other near Tweedsmuir in the Scotish Borders, as per BBC.

The wildfire in the Highlands is quite major, spreading over an area of grass about 40 to 80 hectares in size.

Then, less than an hour later, another fire was reported in the Scottish Borders that affected a stretch of gorse bushes measuring 600 meters long and 50 meters wide.

Several wildfires have occurred this week because of unusually warm and dry weather that have already caused significant damage in the country.

Throughout the week, temperatures have been well above the usual April average.

Thursday was recorded as the warmest day of the year so far in Scotland with temperatures reaching 23°C (73°F) in Aboyne.

With the arrival of the new week, there is a good news for Brits as cloudy skies and rain will begin to move across the UK.

