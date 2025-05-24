World

Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained

German woman arrested at Hamburg train station after mass stabbing that injured several bystanders

  • May 24, 2025
Hamburg main railway station in chaos due to shocking stabbing incident.

As reported by BBC, several people have suffered life-threatening injuries in a knife attack in Hamburg, Germany.

On Friday, the fire department shared that 17 people were injured in the stabbing incident, while police shared that the exact number of victims is still not confirmed.

German woman arrested for mass stabbing at Hamburg station

Hamburg Police have arrested a 39-year-old German woman at the scene, where the attack took place at around 18:00 local time.

Addressing the press outside the station, the police shared that they suspect acted alone and the tragic incident did not have any political affiliations.

Moreover, authorities noted that the detained women might have been "in a state of mental distress."

The attack happened between platforms 13 and 14, which are accessible via a busy main road, while a train was on one of the platforms.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the attack "shocking" and expressed his gratitude to emergency services for their "rapid assistance."

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said four platforms at the station were closed and some services would experience delays and diversions.

Hamburg Central Station is one of Germany's busiest transport hubs, with more than 550,000 travellers per day and it's especially crowded during Friday rush hours.

This is not a first time such violent attack took place in Germany this year.

In January, a two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were killed in a stabbing in a park in Aschaffenburg, with several others injured.

