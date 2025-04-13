ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is speculated to compete in the artificial intelligence (AI) market by releasing a new smart glass.
The Information reported on Saturday, April 12, 2025, revealed that the new wearable’s function will focus on capturing “decent-quality" images and video without impacting the smart glass’s battery life.
According to the report, ByteDance has hired engineers who have experience in hardware design to work on this project.
The company has reportedly begun to discuss with suppliers to determine the device's features, specifications, cost, and launch time.
Notably, this is not the first attempt for the Chinese tech giant to develop AI products. The company has designed AI-ready earbuds and other gadgets, but these new AI smart glasses will have a larger scale production than before, The Information stated.
With ByteDance now reportedly seeking an AI-powered pair of lenses, Meta's Quest isn't the only product it has in its sights. The company's Ray-Ban glasses are also in sight — but that's probably far off, as how the current rumours paint the picture.
To note, it is unclear when they might come out or what regions ByteDance’s AI-powered smart glasses could be available in.