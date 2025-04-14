OpenAI's API update: Verified ID required to access future models

OpenAI is set to require organisations to complete an ID verification process to access certain future AI models.
The company on Monday, April 14, 2025, revealed that the verification process, called "Verified Organisation," is "a new way for developers to unlock access to the most advanced models and capabilities on the OpenAI platform."
Verification requires a government-issued ID from one of the countries supported by OpenAI’s API.
According to a San Francisco-based AI firm, an ID can only verify one organisation every 90 days, and not all organisations will be eligible for verification.
“At OpenAI, we take our responsibility seriously to ensure that AI is both broadly accessible and used safely,” reads the page.
It continued, "Unfortunately, a small minority of developers intentionally use the OpenAI APIs in violation of our usage policies."
"We’re adding the verification process to mitigate unsafe use of AI while continuing to make advanced models available to the broader developer community," it added.
The company has shared various reports on its efforts to identify and mitigate malicious use of its models, including by groups allegedly based in North Korea.
To note, the new verification process could be intended to strengthen security around OpenAI’s products as they become more sophisticated and capable.