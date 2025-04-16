Mavericks Nico Harrison defends Luka Doncic trade decision amid criticism

Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison has remained firmed in his decision to trade Luka Doncic despite the constant pressure from fans.
The chants in the stadium against the manager reached all-time high, when the 26-year-old star player returned to Dallas on Thursday, April 10, to play against his former team.
Additionally, the criticism for the Mavs management began, when in an astonishing move on February 2, the team sent Luka to Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, leaving supporters confused and in shock.
While defending his decision of the trade in a press conference on Tuesday, April 15, Nico noted, "I do agree that history will decide it."
The decision was made to add Anthony in the team for a potential collaboration between former Laker and Kyrie Irving, which is yet to see the day light as both the stars have suffered injuries right after the trade.
Highlighting the importance of result, he continued, "And although the fans could have been upset with trading Luka, they wouldn't have been upset with the results."
"There’s no regrets on the trade," the GM noted.
Defending his decision, Nico added, "Part of my job is to do the best thing for the Mavericks, not only today, but also in the future. And some of the decisions I’m gonna make are gonna be unpopular. That’s my job, and I have to stand by it."
In the conference, the 52-year-old also praised coach Jason Kidd, and all the healthy players for giving their best to the game this season.
Notably, to make the playoffs, the 10th-seeded Dallas Mavericks would have to beat the No.9 seed Kings and win another game on the road against the loser of the Warriors vs. Memphis match.