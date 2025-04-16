Gene Hackman: Disturbing bodycam footage shows hoarding conditions at home

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 16, 2025

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s search for flu-like symptoms before death


Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s homes’ body camera footage has been released by the authorities.

According to Sky News, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released the disturbing footage of the moments when officers found the bodies of the American actor and his wife in their house in northern New Mexico.

95-year-old Hackman and his 65-year-old wife Besty's bodies were found in separate rooms of a disarrayed house infested with rats along with their dogs.

In a body cam video from 26 February, 2025, an officer could be heard saying, “He's guarding her. He seems pretty friendly,” about the dong they found alive in the house.

They also found another "10-7 dog", meaning the pet is dead, "round the corner in the kennel."

The authorities also released the couple’s email and internet history that revealed that Betsy searched for the information on flu-like symptoms, COVID-19, and breathing techniques before death.

The New Mexico Department of Health, after an environmental assessment, found rat nests and dead rodents in several outbuildings around the property.

However, there was no evidence of rodent activity inside the home.

Notably, Betsy died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, and Hackman survived for a week on his own before dying on February 18 from heart disease complicated by Alzheimer’s.

Their dog, Zinnia, most likely died of dehydration and starvation while the officers found them dead on February 26.

