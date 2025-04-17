Apple releases iOS 18.4.1 update with security fixes

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.4.1 update, which comes with a warning to update your iPhone now.

The Cupertino-based tech giant revealed on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, that iOS 18.4.1 fixes two iPhone security flaws, which are used in real-life attacks.

However, the company does not provide details about what’s fixed in iOS 18.4.1, as the iPhone maker wants to give people as much time to update before more attackers can get hold of the details.

According to Apple and the Google Threat Analysis Group, the first flaw fixed in iOS 18.4.1 is an issue in the iPhone’s CoreAudio tracked as CVE-2025-31200.

Processing an audio stream in a maliciously crafted media file may result in code execution, Apple warned on its support page.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on iOS,” the iPhone maker added.

The second bug patched in iOS 18.4.1 is a flaw in RPAC tracked as CVE-2025-31201 and reported by Apple.

The vulnerability could allow an attacker with arbitrary read and write capability to bypass Pointer Authentication, Apple said, adding that the issue may also have been exploited in an “extremely sophisticated attack.”

How to update iPhone on iOS 18.4.1

To note, the iOS 18.4.1 update will be available to all iPhone models from the iPhone XS (2018) onwards, including the iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation).

To update your iPhone to iOS 18.4.1, follow these settings:

  • Launch the Settings app.
  • Tap on General > Software Update > Install Now.
  • The update is available for iPhone XS and later handsets, along with several iPad models.
