ElevenLabs launches the latest stand-alone voice-generation app

ElevenLabs aims to launch a comprehensive suite of features, including speech-to-text and a conversational AI agent tool soon

In a notable move, ElevenLabs, a renowned voice AI company, has launched the latest stand-alone mobile app for iOS and Android users, allowing them to generate voice clips from text.

Previously, if users wanted to create samples using ElevenLabs’ AI-centric voice libraries, users were required to depend on its web app. Now, users can simply generate them by using its mobile app to generate clips.

Here’s how to use it?

  1. To use the recently introduced app, users are only required to type and paste in the text.
  2. Afterwards, choose any suitable voice to generate an audio clip.

The free plan offers up to 10 minutes of audio generation. However, the app offers several models to balance cost and quality.

It is pertinent to mention that the app has access to v3 alpha, its latest text-to-speech models, enabling users to control expressions along with tags.

With the latest app’s launch, the company aims to compete with other voice cloning and generation tools such as Speechify and Captions.

In addition, ElevenLabs aims to launch a comprehensive suite of features, including speech-to-text and a conversational AI agent tool soon.

