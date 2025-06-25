Samsung rolls out first-ever QD-OLED Smart Monitor

The South-Korean based firm launched the Smart Monitor M7, M8, and M9 with QD-OLED

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Samsung has finally introduced its Smart Monitor featuring a QD-OLED screen six months after it was first introduced.

The South Korean-based tech firm is also launching the Smart Monitor M7 and the Smart Monitor M8 alongside the QD-OLED monitor.

In their home country, the M7, M8, and M9 are launching on Wednesday, June 25.

All monitors feature 32-inch screens, however the M7 also has a 42-inch option available as well.

The Smart Monitor M9 will be priced at KRW 1.99 million (approx. $1,461) and comes in silver.

While the M8 edition will be launching in a warm white tone and will cost KRW 900,000 (approx. $661).

The most affordable option out of all monitors is the Smart Monitor M7, which will retail at KRW 560,000 (approx. $411) and comes in both black and white colours.

For South Korean consumers, who will be purchasing the device between June 25 and July 4, the monitors will have a discount of KRW 150,000.

The Smart Monitor M9 has a 4K QD-OLED panel with a glare-free coating to minimise reflections.

Along with that, it has a 165 Hz variable refresh rate, 250 nits typical brightness, 0.03 ms response time, and 400 nits peak brightness.

It also comes with a 10W stereo speaker setup and a Solar Cell Remote with a USB Type-C port.

Moreover, the Smart Monitor has a metal design, an IR sensor for face detection, a 5MP webcam with 4K video, far-field microphones, and a height-adjustable stand.

Notably, Samsung will launch the monitors in other countries, aside from South Korea,in the next few weeks.

