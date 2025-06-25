Ax-4 mission: India sends first astronaut to space in 41 years

SpaceX successfully launched the Ax-4 astronaut mission carrying crew from India, Poland, and Hungary into the International Space Station (ISS).
On Wednesday, the liftoff occurred at 2:31am EDT from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut who was sent to space in 41 years since Rakesh Sharma in 1984.
Originally slated for June 10, the mission got postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions and a few technical problems posing numerous leaks on both the rocket and the ISS.
However, it received approval for launch following the correction of issues.
Ax-4 is a completely new SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that is making its first trip into space.
Crew members include:
- Shubhanshu Shukla (India) – pilot
- Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) – mission specialist
- Tibor Kapu (Hungary) – mission specialist
- Peggy Whitson (USA) – commander and former NASA astronaut
This mission marks a significant milestone for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan crewed mission, scheduled for 2027.
The country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shukla, mentioning he carries the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians. Aboard the ISS, Shukla is reportedly to speak with Modi, marking a symbolic moment of national celebrations.