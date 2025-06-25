Poco F7 unveiled globally with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and more

The Poco F7 is available in three tantalising hues, including Black, White, and a special Snapdragon-themed Cyber Silver

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Poco F7 unveiled globally with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and more
Poco F7 unveiled globally with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and more

The Poco F7 has officially launched globally with a comprehensive suite of impressive features for a mid-range such as the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and more.

Centred around a captivating design and flagship-grade performance, the recently launched device is available in three tantalising hues, including Black, White, and a special Snapdragon-themed Cyber Silver.

Poco F7 features

The flagship Poco F7 comes with an enlarged 6.83-inch 120Hz OLED display enveloped in Gorilla Glass 7i, featuring a “Panda Glass” rear panel.

As mentioned earlier, the Poco F7 is integrated with the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and is coupled with 12GB RAM, with either 256/512GB storage, offering an enhanced capacity.

The Poco F7 is powered by a massive 6,500mAh internal battery supporting 90W wired fast charging threshold, ensuring a streamlined user experience.

For optics, the Poco F7 comes with the Sony IMX882 main sensor, is rated at 50MP and coupled with an ultra-wide lens, making it a substantial choice for photography enthusiasts.

One of the major updates to the Poco F7 series is its enhanced update schedule. It now offers up to four years of Android updates and a total of six years of security patches.

Poco F7 prices

The recently launched Poco F7 is currently available in selected global regions from mi.com. Its 12/256GB version costs $399 or £389.

Read more : Sci-Tech
ElevenLabs launches the latest stand-alone voice-generation app
ElevenLabs launches the latest stand-alone voice-generation app
ElevenLabs aims to launch a comprehensive suite of features, including speech-to-text and a conversational AI agent tool soon
Samsung rolls out first-ever QD-OLED Smart Monitor
Samsung rolls out first-ever QD-OLED Smart Monitor
The South-Korean based firm launched the Smart Monitor M7, M8, and M9 with QD-OLED
Google Chrome now allows Android users to move the address bar to the bottom
Google Chrome now allows Android users to move the address bar to the bottom
This feature is currently available to a few users, with plans for a broader rollout in the near future
Google launches latest Gemini model that runs on robots offline
Google launches latest Gemini model that runs on robots offline
Google claimed that the model outperformed several other models at a level close to the cloud-based Gemini Robotics model
Google Earth brings historical Street View imagery on 20th anniversary
Google Earth brings historical Street View imagery on 20th anniversary
With this update, users will be able to access the latest AI-driven insights regarding the planet on Google Earth
iOS 26 Beta 2: Apple enhances Liquid Glass UI, more
iOS 26 Beta 2: Apple enhances Liquid Glass UI, more
Apple is likely to introduce more significant adjustments with the full launch of iOS 26 expected in the fall of 2025
Microsoft incorporates Steam Games into Xbox App for Windows
Microsoft incorporates Steam Games into Xbox App for Windows
Users can join the PC gaming preview and install the Xbox Insider Hub on their computers to enjoy this feature
WhatsApp experiments latest AI writer to craft the perfect message
WhatsApp experiments latest AI writer to craft the perfect message
Meta’s new Writing Help feature utilises 'Private Processing,; meaning that AI edits occur directly on your phone
Lenovo's new Chromebook launches with advanced AI features
Lenovo's new Chromebook launches with advanced AI features
Google unveiled two more Gemini features, including a state-of-the-art grouping automotive tool and image editing tool into Chromebook Plus laptops
Tesla’s robotaxi launches in Austin, Texas
Tesla’s robotaxi launches in Austin, Texas
Despite being promoted as “driverless,” a Tesla employee sits in the front passenger seat to supervise safety
AI poses threat to leading intellectuals, says OpenAI CEO
AI poses threat to leading intellectuals, says OpenAI CEO
Industry leaders such as Amazon and others admit they will start downsizing white-collar roles due to AI automation
Amazon's easy return policy opens doors to new problems
Amazon's easy return policy opens doors to new problems
Amazon's lenient return policy for packages give rise to fraudulent activities and pollution waste