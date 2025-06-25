Poco F7 unveiled globally with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and more

The Poco F7 has officially launched globally with a comprehensive suite of impressive features for a mid-range such as the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and more.
Centred around a captivating design and flagship-grade performance, the recently launched device is available in three tantalising hues, including Black, White, and a special Snapdragon-themed Cyber Silver.
Poco F7 features
The flagship Poco F7 comes with an enlarged 6.83-inch 120Hz OLED display enveloped in Gorilla Glass 7i, featuring a “Panda Glass” rear panel.
As mentioned earlier, the Poco F7 is integrated with the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and is coupled with 12GB RAM, with either 256/512GB storage, offering an enhanced capacity.
The Poco F7 is powered by a massive 6,500mAh internal battery supporting 90W wired fast charging threshold, ensuring a streamlined user experience.
For optics, the Poco F7 comes with the Sony IMX882 main sensor, is rated at 50MP and coupled with an ultra-wide lens, making it a substantial choice for photography enthusiasts.
One of the major updates to the Poco F7 series is its enhanced update schedule. It now offers up to four years of Android updates and a total of six years of security patches.
Poco F7 prices
The recently launched Poco F7 is currently available in selected global regions from mi.com. Its 12/256GB version costs $399 or £389.