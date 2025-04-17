Elon Musk drops bombshell about expanding his family with more kids

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 17, 2025

Elon Musk is believed to be the biological father of at least 14 children

Elon Musk drops bombshell about expanding his family with more kids
Elon Musk drops bombshell about expanding his family with more kids

Elon Musk has openly expressed his desire to have a large number of children, even referring to his goal as having a "legion" of kids.

Musk, who already has 14 children allegedly told Ashley St. Clair, while she was pregnant with their child, that to reach this "legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates," as per Wall Street Journal.

In addition to this, the name of Musk and Ashley's child, Romulus was also disclosed in recent report.

This ended the speculation that had been going on since September 2024 when Ashley first shared the news of their baby being born.

Also, a paternity test, conducted by Labcorp, confirmed with a very high degree of certainty, 99.999% that Musk is the father of Ashley's child.

A spokesperson for St. Clair verified this paternity result and the child's name to People magazine.

The outlet further claimed in their report that Musk has used X (formerly Twitter) to find more women to have children with.

In response to this claim, Tesla CEO tweeted "TMZ >> WSJ."

If the report is correct, Musk is believed to be the biological father of at least 14 children which includes six children with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, one of whom, their son Nevada, tragically passed away as an infant.

Musk also has three children with musician Grimes and four children with tech executive Shivon Zilis.

