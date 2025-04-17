Disneyland Paris set to unveil stunning Lion King and Frozen attractions by 2026

Disneyland Paris will feature a water-based attraction that uses high-tech robots to make Simba come to life

Disney has announced exciting new developments for Disneyland Paris as part of a £1.72 billion investment plan.

The park will introduce several new attractions and themed areas, including world-first Lion King-inspired attraction and a Frozen-themed area.

Additionally, there will be a new attraction based on the movie Up, another world-first creation, as per ExpressUK.

Not only that, the park's central lake will host a spectacular nightly show featuring water screens, fountains and drones.

A new Lion King themed world at Disneyland Paris will feature a water-based attraction that uses high-tech robots to make Simba come to life, along with songs from the classic 1994 movie.

"Our goal as Imagineers is to translate the emotional core of the film into this exciting project and have you relive that feeling all over again as you experience this unique attraction," Michel Den Dulk, creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris said.

Meanwhile, Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris, said "We are confident that all these changes will contribute to strengthening our position as a tourism leader in Europe, along with the pioneer status that Disney has earned in the theme park industry."

The officials further noted that by the completion of the expansion project, Disney will have completely revamped nearly all of the park's original attractions since it opened in 2002.

The new attractions and themed areas at Disneyland Paris is scheduled or planned to open in the year 2026.

