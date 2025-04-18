Essential tips to naturally boost your immune system

If you are looking for several ways to prevent colds, the flu, and other infections, then you should visit the nearest grocery store and plan your meals by including powerful immune booster foods.

Consume these nutrient-rich products in your diet to boost your immune system naturally.

Citrus fruits:

Most people turn straight to vitamin C after they’ve caught a cold. That’s because it helps build up your immune system.

Vitamin C improves the production of white blood cells, which are an integral part of our defence system. Most citrus fruits are rich in Vitamin C which helps boost your immunity.

The best citrus fruits include grapefruit, oranges, clementines, lemons, and more.

Red bell peppers:

Ounce for ounce, red bell peppers have 3 times as much vitamin C (127 mg) as a Florida orange (45 mg), and they are considered to be a perfect source of energy.

They’re rich in beta-carotene, which the human body converts into Vitamin A. It is beneficial for your eyes and provides a radiant glow to your skin health.

Broccoli:

Broccoli is rich in vitamins and minerals, it contains Vitamins C, A, and E, is high in fibre, and antioxidants.

Garlic

Garlic slows down vascular stiffening and is considered to be an effective treatment for hypertensive patients.

In addition, it has a high concentration of sulfur-containing compounds, including allicin.

