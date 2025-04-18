TikTok creator sues Roblox over unlicensed use of viral dance

Kelley Heyer, a TikToker who created a popular dance based on Charli XCX’s song "Apple," has filed a legal case against the gaming platform Roblox.
Kelley made a dance based on Charli XCX’s song "Apple," which became viral and was used by celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Daisy Edgar-Jones and even Charli XCX herself in their TikTok videos.
As per BBC, her lawyers say that Roblox earned $123,000 by selling her dance as an "emote," a kind of in-game dance used by players without getting her permission.
In response, Roblox has said they respect intellectual property and believe they haven’t done anything wrong.
A Roblox spokesperson said, "As a platform powered by a community of creators, Roblox takes the protection of intellectual property very seriously and is committed to protecting intellectual property rights of independent developers and creators to brands and artists both on and off the platform."
Last year, Roblox officially partnered with Charli XCX to use her music and image in virtual concert inside one of its most popular games, Dress to Impress.
As per the reports, Kelley was in discussions with Roblox to allow them to use her dance legally.
However, her lawyer says Roblox went ahead and used the dance without getting a signed contract from her.
Kelley previously mentioned that big companies and famous influencers used her dance in their content to gain popularity without giving her proper credit for creating it.