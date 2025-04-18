Roman Reigns shares retirement plans ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has hinted on a potential departure from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in a recent interview.
The four-time WWE champion, after almost ten years of wrestling career, has shared a possible timeline for his retirement from the sport.
While talking to Vanity, Roman revealed that he only has a year left at his WWE contract, which expires after next year WrestleMania.
The 42nd edition of the show will take place on April 11 and 12, 2026 at the Mercedes Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Roman shared in the interview, "After I finish the contract that I'm in, we probably go another year or two max. Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment."
As fans deal with this heartbreaking news, they are also excited to witness the Tribal Chief in a massive triple-threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in WrestleMania 41, which is scheduled for April 19, April 20, 2025.
The match will also settle score between Roman and his trusted Wiseman Paul Heyman, who has joined CM Punk's side to return the favour he owed the 46-year-old wrestler for teaming up with the OG Bloodline and Roman at the 2024 WWE Survivors Series PLE.
It has also been speculated that Roman Reigns is eyeing a potential Hollywood career, following the footsteps of other WWE legends such as John Cena, Dave Bautista, and the renowned The Rock.