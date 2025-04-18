Roman Reigns shares retirement plans ahead of WrestleMania 41

American wrestler Roman Reigns has hinted at a possible WWE exist in shocking admission

Roman Reigns shares retirement plans ahead of WrestleMania 41
Roman Reigns shares retirement plans ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has hinted on a potential departure from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in a recent interview.

The four-time WWE champion, after almost ten years of wrestling career, has shared a possible timeline for his retirement from the sport.

While talking to Vanity, Roman revealed that he only has a year left at his WWE contract, which expires after next year WrestleMania.

The 42nd edition of the show will take place on April 11 and 12, 2026 at the Mercedes Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Roman shared in the interview, "After I finish the contract that I'm in, we probably go another year or two max. Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment."

As fans deal with this heartbreaking news, they are also excited to witness the Tribal Chief in a massive triple-threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in WrestleMania 41, which is scheduled for April 19, April 20, 2025.

The match will also settle score between Roman and his trusted Wiseman Paul Heyman, who has joined CM Punk's side to return the favour he owed the 46-year-old wrestler for teaming up with the OG Bloodline and Roman at the 2024 WWE Survivors Series PLE.

It has also been speculated that Roman Reigns is eyeing a potential Hollywood career, following the footsteps of other WWE legends such as John Cena, Dave Bautista, and the renowned The Rock.

David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf

David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday

Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday
King Charles, Donald Trump meeting: Surprising details unveiled

King Charles, Donald Trump meeting: Surprising details unveiled
US man fatally shot after hijacking plane in Belize, stabbing 3 onboard

US man fatally shot after hijacking plane in Belize, stabbing 3 onboard
Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour
Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour
Gio Lopez, former South Alabama Jaguars star makes it to North Carolina
Gio Lopez, former South Alabama Jaguars star makes it to North Carolina
Fortnite to include WWE superstars’ skins for WrestleMania: Report
Fortnite to include WWE superstars’ skins for WrestleMania: Report
Ubisoft to launch battle royale game inspired by Apex Legends: Report
Ubisoft to launch battle royale game inspired by Apex Legends: Report
Wesley Bryan faces ban by PGA Tour ahead of LIV-backed event
Wesley Bryan faces ban by PGA Tour ahead of LIV-backed event
Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements
Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements
Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool captain signs major contract extension
Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool captain signs major contract extension
Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’
Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’
Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback
Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback
Serena Williams breaks silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at Super Bowl
Serena Williams breaks silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at Super Bowl
Major League Fishing tragedy: Multi-boat collision leaves ‘at least one dead’
Major League Fishing tragedy: Multi-boat collision leaves ‘at least one dead’
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to unite for Carlos Tevez's farewell game?
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to unite for Carlos Tevez's farewell game?