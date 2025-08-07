Home / Sports

Victoria Mboko makes history after qualifying for Canadian Open final

Teen Canadian wildcard advances to the National Bank Open finals against Naomi Osaka

Victoria Mboko made history after stunning Elena Rybakina in the Canadian Open quarterfinals.

According to Sky Sports, Canadian teen clinched a stunning 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) victory over the ninth seed after a two-hour-45-minute battle to qualify for her career’s first-ever National Bank Open finals.

With the latest win, Mboko, who began the 2025 season outside the top 300 players, will move up to at least 34th in the world ranking.

After winning the game, the 18-year-old told the crowd, “Incredible match. Thank you to everyone for supporting me. It was really difficult, but anything can happen. Playing in front of the home crowd, obviously, has its advantages.”

“You always have everyone pumping you up as much as they can. It really pulls me through in the tough moments where I'm maybe not as positive. Really blessed to have that kind of support,” she added.

After beating 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina, she has become the first Canadian woman to defeat three Grand Slam winners in the same tournament in the Open Era after she also eliminated Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin.

Mboko will now face Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka in the finals, who beat Clara Tauson in the semifinals.

