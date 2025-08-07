Home / Sports

Emma Raducanu expresses confidence in new partnership with Nadal's ex-coach

Raducanu is preparing for the upcoming US Open which is scheduled to take place this week in Ohio

Emma Raducanu expressed her enthusiasm about starting a full-time coaching partnership with Francis Roig, who previously coached Rafael Nadal.

Raducanu, who is preparing for the upcoming US Open had been training informally with British coach Mark Petchey since March.

Roig has now officially joined Raducanu and accompanied her to the Cincinnati Open which is scheduled to take place this week in Ohio.

"He's obviously got a bank of experience and I'm very excited to continue working with him and to have him on my side," Raducanu told Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old added, "It's going really well. It's my second day with [Roig] here, but I did a few days in London before I came out here."

Raducanu is returning to compete in the Cincinnati Open for the first time since 2022 where she has automatically advanced past the first round after receiving a first-round bye.

Expressing hope about her future performance, Raducanu said, "So I'm hoping with time, I'm pretty patient, I'm going to try and be pretty patient, that it will improve."

Raducanu has worked with many different coaches over time, including Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson (who guided her during her US Open victory), Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov and Sebastian Sachs.

