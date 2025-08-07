Cristiano Ronaldo 'no cell phones' rule revealed by Portuguese teammate

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate has revealed his “no cellphones” rule that helped the team win their debut UEFA Euro title.
According to World Soccer Talk, despite turning 40 years old, Ronaldo remained one of the most prominent football players in the world due to his hard work and dedication towards the game and strict personal discipline.
CR7 extended some rules to his national teammates. Cedric Soares, who won the Euro 2016 title alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, revealed how he never compromises on his sleep.
Soares told ESPN, “In the national team, he used to say, ‘No cell phones, let’s go to the room and talk for a bit.’ He shares his experiences and daily life and tells stories. He’s a great professional, and the results are obvious.”
“One of the most peculiar things about him is that at a certain hour, he stops using his phone. He says it affects sleep, so he keeps it out of the bedroom. There was a time when he told me, ‘Cedric, you can’t use 5G because it can affect your sleep.’ That was when 5G came along. I don’t know if he still does it, but he blocked the signal to sleep x hours,” he added.
Ronaldo recently led his nation to the historic second UEFA Nations League title as he continues to impress the world. He has so far played 1,281 matches and scored 938 career goals, more than any other player in history.