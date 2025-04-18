Elon Musk, PM Modi discuss high-tech aliance ahead of VP Vance’s India visit

Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently discussed possible partnership between India and the US in advanced technology fields.
Modi took to his social media account X (formerly Twitter) and shared the details about the meeting on Friday, April 18.
"We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation," Modi wrote.
He further stated that they talked about topics they had discussed earlier during a meeting in Washington.
The conversation comes just a few days before US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit India for four days on April 21 with his wife and children.
In the meeting they will talk about economic matter, trade relations and global political issues.
As per the reports, India is currently trying to secure a trade deal with the US, especially to protect itself from possible new tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump.
Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is planing to expand his businesses in India.
In March, Musk's company Starlink signed a deal with two of India's biggest telecom companies to launch satellite internet in India.
However, they are still waiting for the government's approval to officially start the service.
Not only that, Musk's electric car company, Tesla might also launch in India soon.