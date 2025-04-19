Lercanidipine: Blood pressure medication recalled after labelling error

Lercanidipine is a calcium channel blocker, which assists in maintaining blood pressure

Lercanidipine: Blood pressure medication recalled after labelling error

UK's health agency issued an alert after a blood pressure medicine was recalled amid misprinting error. 

Patients who consume the common blood pressure drug are being urged to monitor the medication after its manufacturer made a labelling error regarding the strength of the drug, which had been printed on several packs.

As per several reports, a medicine Lercanidipine, produced by Recordati Pharmaceuticals, has mistakenly mentioned 10 mg tablets on the packaging when it in fact has 20 mg.

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHPRA) issued a warning alert noting that the correct strength is printed on the top of the carton and on the blister strips

Patients are now requested to check for the batch number MD4L07 along with an expiry date of January 2028 as a “precautionary measure”.

More than 7,700 packs hit by the recall have already been distributed, as reported by MHRA.

Individuals who have already been prescribed drugs from this batch are needed to contact their GP or pharmacists urgently.

Chief safety officer Dr Alison Cave at MHRA stated, "Patient safety is our top priority. We ask patients to check their medicine packaging and follow our advice."

He further added, "Healthcare professionals such as pharmacists are also being asked to stop supplying medicine from the affected batch and to return it to the supplier."

"Please report any suspected adverse reactions via the MHRA's Yellow Card scheme."

Lercanidipine is a calcium channel blocker, which assists in maintaining blood pressure, however, excessive consumption may lead to irregular heartbeat, sleepiness, and dizziness.  

