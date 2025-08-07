Low lithium levels may protect ageing brain and prevent Alzheimer’s, study

In a revolutionary study, Harvard and Rush University researchers discovered a key that may unlock multiple hidden mysteries of neurodegenerative disease, Alzheimer’s.
Research published in Nature revealed that Lithium plays a pivotal role as a mood stabiliser provided to individuals with mental health disorders, including bipolar disease and depression.
It helps in protecting the brain from Alzheimer’s disease and ageing.
The study found that small amounts of lithium naturally present in the body are crucial for health and the brain.
How Lithium prevent Alzheimer's disease?
Researchers discovered that reducing lithium in the diet of normal mice triggered brain inflammation, buildup of beta amyloid plaques, memory loss, and several changes linked to accelerated ageing.
However, mice with normal lithium levels didn’t experience these changes.
Notably, a certain compound, lithium orotate, reversed Alzheimer-like issues in mice.
Scientists further revealed that beta amyloid binds to lithium, reducing it and weakening microglia, specialised immune cells of the central nervous system (CNS) and helps in the brain's waste-clearing cells.
Human brain tissue analysis confirmed the association: Patients suffering from Alzheimer’s had reduced brain lithium levels.
Previous studies from the UK and Denmark indicated that increased lithium exposure was linked to a reduced risk of dementia.
While results are promising, experts stressed the need for human trials and discouraged the use of current lithium supplements due to the availability of animal data alone.
Sources of Lithium
Lithium-rich foods include tomatoes, cereals, mineral waters, cabbage, and more.