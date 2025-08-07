Home / Health

Prolonged and rapid walks may prevent risk of cardiac diseases, study

Participants were found to have 17% reduced risk of any cardiac disease, 9% decreased risk of cardiac failure

Prolonged and rapid walks may prevent risk of cardiac diseases, study
Prolonged and rapid walks may prevent risk of cardiac diseases, study

A recent study revealed that prolonged walks may significantly lower the risk of cardiac diseases linked to elevated blood pressure.

According to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, compared to a minimum step count of 2,300 steps, every 1,000 additional steps is linked to a 17% reduced risk of cardiac arrest, stroke, and cardiac failure.

For the study, researchers assessed data from over 32,000 participants with increased blood pressure in the UK Biobank.

These participants wore a wrist device for seven days to measure their walking distance and length.

Results indicated that for each additional 1,000 steps every day:

Participants were found to have 17% reduced risk of any cardiac disease, 9% decreased risk of cardiac failure, 22% reduced risk of cardiac failure, and 24% reduced risk of stroke.

Senior researcher and director of the Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub at the University of Sydney in Australia, Emmanuel Stamatakis, stated:

“This study is one of the first to demonstrate a dose-response relationship between daily step count and major problems of the heart and blood vessels.”

Scientists further discovered that participants tended to walk with an average intensity of 80 steps every minute during the half-hour they walked the fastest each day.

People who jogged or walked faster than their usual speed had reduced heart health risk, with no evidence that the increased pace caused any harm.

On the contrary, scientists found similar results when they assessed data of 37,000 non-hypertensive individuals. Among these people, every additional 1,000 steps made:

A 25% reduced risk of stroke, 20% reduced risk of any cardiac disease, and 18% reduced risk of heart attack

and 23% reduced risk of cardiac failure. 

You Might Like:

High alert in Outer Banks: 'flesh-eating' Vibrio cases surge in North Carolina

High alert in Outer Banks: 'flesh-eating' Vibrio cases surge in North Carolina
Flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus, infections significantly spike from May to October when temperature surpasses 90°F

Milk supply under scrutiny after 21 people got sick

Milk supply under scrutiny after 21 people got sick
The Florida Department of Health stated that six of the sickened people are children aged below 10

Legionnaires' disease outbreak: 2 people dead among 58 affected in Harlem

Legionnaires' disease outbreak: 2 people dead among 58 affected in Harlem
Legionnaires’ disease can not be transmitted from person to person and can be treated with antibiotics

Chikungunya outbreak: China reports more than 7,000 cases across country

Chikungunya outbreak: China reports more than 7,000 cases across country
Chikungunya symptoms include rash, headaches, swollen joints, and high fever

Free mental health support via text launches in Birmingham and Solihull

Free mental health support via text launches in Birmingham and Solihull
In 2025, it is estimated that over 792 million people worldwide are diagnosed with mental disorders

UK launches world's first gonorrhoea vaccine amid record-high infections

UK launches world's first gonorrhoea vaccine amid record-high infections
World's first gonorrhoea vaccination to roll out in England after infection ‘reached record levels’

FDA recalls over 64,000 pounds of butter over undeclared allergen

FDA recalls over 64,000 pounds of butter over undeclared allergen
Bunge North America Inc. announced voluntary recall of over 64,800 Lbs. of its European Style Butter

Higher IQ individuals make more accurate predictions about their future, study

Higher IQ individuals make more accurate predictions about their future, study
Study reveals surprising link between higher intelligence and accurate lifespan forecasts