Andrew Tate's influence linked to increase in sexist behaviour among students, survey

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 19, 2025

A recent report has revealed the shocking consequences of social media among children

Andrew Tates influence linked to increase in sexist behaviour among students, survey
Andrew Tate's influence linked to increase in sexist behaviour among students, survey

Where the use of social media has increased, its overwhelming negative effects are also clearly showing.

A recent report has revealed shocking consequences of social media among children.

In a recent survey by the NASUWT teaching union, out of 5,800 teachers, almost 60% said that students' behaviour has gotten worse because of how they use social media.

Teachers in the UK believe social media influencers are spreading negative ideas about women which is increasing disrespectful and sexist behaviour among students in classrooms, as per Sky News.

What teachers said in the survey?

Several teachers who participated in the survey mentioned Andrew Tate, a well-known influencer as having a harmful impact on male student.

One teacher shared that some 10-year-old boys refused to speak to her because she is a women.

While, another teacher said, "The Andrew Tate phenomena had a huge impact on how [pupils at an all-boys school] interacted with females and males they did not see as 'masculine'."

Another teacher in the survey mentioned that their school had experienced some incidents where students used "derogatory language towards female staff...as a direct result of Andrew Tate videos."

Last month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer held a meeting at Downing Street to discuss about preventing young boys from being influenced by a growing culture of hatred and disrespect towards women.

The discussion involved the creators of the Netflix drama Adolescence, which dealt with the "incel" culture, an online group known for its negative attitude towards women.

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot
UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday

UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday
Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report

Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show

Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday
UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday
Russia sentences teen to three years imprisonment over anti-war protest
Russia sentences teen to three years imprisonment over anti-war protest
Dangerous pufferfish species raises safety concerns for swimmers
Dangerous pufferfish species raises safety concerns for swimmers
UK tourists in Canada could face fines for this common habit
UK tourists in Canada could face fines for this common habit
Easter travel alert: Major disruptions loom across rail, air and roads
Easter travel alert: Major disruptions loom across rail, air and roads
Elon Musk, PM Modi discuss high-tech aliance ahead of VP Vance’s India visit
Elon Musk, PM Modi discuss high-tech aliance ahead of VP Vance’s India visit
Toblerone shocks UK shoppers by discontinuing dark chocolate version after 60 years
Toblerone shocks UK shoppers by discontinuing dark chocolate version after 60 years
Elon Musk offers big cheque to Ashley St. Clair to hide son
Elon Musk offers big cheque to Ashley St. Clair to hide son
US man fatally shot after hijacking plane in Belize, stabbing 3 onboard
US man fatally shot after hijacking plane in Belize, stabbing 3 onboard
Japanese airport receives 'cute' overhaul amid Osaka Expo 2025
Japanese airport receives 'cute' overhaul amid Osaka Expo 2025
Florida State University mass shooting: 2 killed, at least 5 people injured
Florida State University mass shooting: 2 killed, at least 5 people injured
TikTok creator sues Roblox over unlicensed use of viral dance
TikTok creator sues Roblox over unlicensed use of viral dance