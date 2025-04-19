Andrew Tate's influence linked to increase in sexist behaviour among students, survey

Where the use of social media has increased, its overwhelming negative effects are also clearly showing.
A recent report has revealed shocking consequences of social media among children.
In a recent survey by the NASUWT teaching union, out of 5,800 teachers, almost 60% said that students' behaviour has gotten worse because of how they use social media.
Teachers in the UK believe social media influencers are spreading negative ideas about women which is increasing disrespectful and sexist behaviour among students in classrooms, as per Sky News.
What teachers said in the survey?
Several teachers who participated in the survey mentioned Andrew Tate, a well-known influencer as having a harmful impact on male student.
One teacher shared that some 10-year-old boys refused to speak to her because she is a women.
While, another teacher said, "The Andrew Tate phenomena had a huge impact on how [pupils at an all-boys school] interacted with females and males they did not see as 'masculine'."
Another teacher in the survey mentioned that their school had experienced some incidents where students used "derogatory language towards female staff...as a direct result of Andrew Tate videos."
Last month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer held a meeting at Downing Street to discuss about preventing young boys from being influenced by a growing culture of hatred and disrespect towards women.
The discussion involved the creators of the Netflix drama Adolescence, which dealt with the "incel" culture, an online group known for its negative attitude towards women.