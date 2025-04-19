Elon Musk on meeting with PM Narendra Modi: 'It was an honour'

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 19, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk met in Washington DC to discuss tech alliance

Elon Musk on meeting with PM Narendra Modi: It was an honour
Elon Musk on meeting with PM Narendra Modi: 'It was an honour'

Elon Musk has shared his plans to visit India following a successful meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, April 19, the Tesla founder turned to his X account to express his delight as he noted, "It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!"

Picture credit: Elon Musk/ X
Picture credit: Elon Musk/ X

This comes a day after Elon and the PM had a meeting, where they discussed possible partnership in multiple areas including innovation and technology.

Modi, on the other hand, also shared that he had a positive dialogue about the collaboration as he penned on his X account, "Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year."

The 74-year-old added, "India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these [technology and innovation] domains."

Furthermore, Elon is looking forward to expand his businesses to India as in March, Starlink signed an agreement with two of India's biggest telecoms firms to bring satellite internet to the country and is waiting for the government approval.

Along with that, a possible Tesla debut might also be on it's way for India as it was reported that the car manufacturer has been looking for showrooms in both Delhi and Mumbai.

Elon Musk and PM Modi conversation comes just days before US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit India, commencing from April 21 to April 24, 2025.

