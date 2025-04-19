Vance meets with Vatican No. 2 to discuss migrants issue

US Vice President JD Vance met with Vatican No. 2 to discuss the ongoing migrant issue after Pope Francis' criticism.
According to CNN, Vance on Saturday, April 19, 2025, arrived to meet senior Vatican officials for the “exchange of opinions” over migrants, refugees, and prisoners after Pope Francis slammed immigration policies of the Trump administration.
During his first-ever visit to the Vatican, Holy See, as vice president of the country, he met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s foreign minister, amid tensions between leaders of the Catholic Church and the Trump administration.
As per a Vatican communique released after the meeting, “There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees and prisoners.”
Furthermore, the Vance office stated that the vice president and Parolin discussed “their shared religious faith, Catholicism in the United States, the plight of persecuted Christian communities around the world, and President Trump’s commitment to restoring world peace.”
Notably, ahead of the meeting, Parolin told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the US President Donald Trump administration is different from others and “what we have relied on for many years.”
Notably, it is unclear whether Vance will visit Pope Francis, who was recently discharged from the hospital after double pneumonia treatment.