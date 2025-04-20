Olo: University of California scientists discover ‘new colour’ unlike any other

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 20, 2025

‘New colour’ Olo can not be seen with the naked eye without the help of stimulation

Scientists from the University of California has discover a “cew colour” name “Olo” that no one has never seen before.

According to BBC, A team of scientists claim to have discovered a new colour that no human has ever seen before.

The research follows an experiment in which researchers in the US had laser pulses fired into their eyes.

By stimulating specific cells in the retina, the participants claim to have witnessed a blue-green colour that scientists have called "olo", but some experts have said the existence of a new colour is "open to argument".

The findings, published in the journal Science Advances on Friday, have been described by the study's co-author, Prof Ren Ng from the University of California, as "remarkable".

He and his colleagues believe that the results could potentially further research into colour blindness.

Prof Ng, who was one of five people to take part in the experiment, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Saturday that olo was "more saturated than any colour that you can see in the real world".

"Let's say you go around your whole life and you see only pink, baby pink, a pastel pink," he said.

"And then one day you go to the office and someone's wearing a shirt, and it's the most intense baby pink you've ever seen, and they say it's a new colour and we call it red."

During the team's experiment, researchers shone a laser beam into the pupil of one eye of each participant.

There were five participants in the study - four male and one female - who all had normal colour vision. Three of the participants - including Prof Ng - were co-authors of the research paper.

