Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration

Nintendo has unveiled a new ad for Switch 2 dubbed “Now You’re Playing Together,” featuring actor Paul Rudd and is a callback to a 1991 Super Nintendo Entertainment System commercial.
Tthe company also released the original Super Nintendo Entertainment commercial as a direct comparison.
Paul Rudd docks the Switch 2 with that same over-the-top intensity, but this time he’s joined by comedians Joe Lo Truglio and Jordan Carlos, plus a kid “Lisa” who calls him “Uncle Paul.”
The ad shows that they play Mario Kart World together, showcasing the console’s new GameChat feature, which lets players video chat and share screens in real-time, even across different games.
The commercial leans into the cheese, with a fog machine and fan blowing for that intense ’90s ad aesthetic, and the group teases Rudd for his retro getup and hammy attitude.
It wraps with Rudd updating the old slogan to “Now we’re playing together,” emphasising the Switch 2’s social features.
Additionally, the Nintendo Switch 2 ad highlights the GameChat feature that uses the console’s built-in microphone and supports a USB-C camera for video chats with up to four people.
The company has confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
Pre-orders will open in the United States and Canada on April 24.
Nintendo Switch 2 will be available for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen, while a Mario Kart World Bundle will be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.